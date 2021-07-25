Brokerages Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) PT at $37.00

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

GPRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $33.16. 568,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,054. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $510,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,143.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Green Plains by 114.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

