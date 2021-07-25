Brokerages Set Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) PT at $22.00

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:KN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 792,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83. Knowles has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Knowles’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knowles will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $768,805.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,999.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,144 shares of company stock worth $1,073,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Knowles by 1,675.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

