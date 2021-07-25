Brokerages Set Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) PT at $58.38

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STN shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE:STN traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,997. Stantec has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.80.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 14.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Stantec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 87,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Stantec by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

