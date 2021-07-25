Brokerages Set Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Price Target at $14.20

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEN shares. TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenneco will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 18,813 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $202,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 110,956 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $1,204,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,553,623 shares of company stock worth $19,176,431. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

