Brokerages Set Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Price Target at $14.20

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.20.
A number of analysts have issued reports on TEN shares. TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.
Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.61.
In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 18,813 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $202,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 110,956 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $1,204,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,553,623 shares of company stock worth $19,176,431. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
About Tenneco
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
