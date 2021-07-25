Brokerages Set Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Price Target at $5.10

Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ VERO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.47. 81,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,020. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.44.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,944.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,265 shares of company stock valued at $636,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Venus Concept by 1,390.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 147,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

