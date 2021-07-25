Brokerages Set Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Target Price at $10.56

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

ZYNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

ZYNE stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 472,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,043. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.18.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.