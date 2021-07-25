Brokers Issue Forecasts for Netflix, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Netflix in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie dropped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $515.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $512.02. Netflix has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $328,396,000 after purchasing an additional 143,668 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 475,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $256,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

