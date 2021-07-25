BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Gap Up to $25.91

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.91, but opened at $26.77. BRP Group shares last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 840 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -106.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.79 million. On average, analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRP)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

