BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $59,418.00

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $15.37 million and $59,418.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00038783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00121911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00139571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,111.24 or 1.00198071 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.19 or 0.00875893 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.