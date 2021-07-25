BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $59,418.00

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $15.37 million and $59,418.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001388 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00038783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00121911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00139571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,111.24 or 1.00198071 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.19 or 0.00875893 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.