Burton M. Goldfield Sells 4,166 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $303,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TNET opened at $73.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,680,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 332.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

