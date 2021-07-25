BWS Financial Trims NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Target Price to $43.00

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its price objective decreased by BWS Financial from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.80.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. NETGEAR’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $165,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $69,705.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,831. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

