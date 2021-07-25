C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Position Reduced by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 88.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after acquiring an additional 941,208 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,057,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% in the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,813,000 after acquiring an additional 162,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $92.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.46. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.74 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHRW. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

