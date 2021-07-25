Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $102.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Inc. is a casino-entertainment company. It engages in development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The company’s brand portfolio includes Caesars(R), Harrah’s(R), Horseshoe(R) and Eldorado(R). Caesars Entertainment Inc. is based in Reno, United States. “

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $90.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 3.18. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $2,219,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $132,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after buying an additional 1,279,033 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after buying an additional 1,163,085 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,525,000 after buying an additional 1,092,157 shares during the period. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $81,801,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.