California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,334 shares of company stock worth $1,268,540. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

IONS opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

