California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 651 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Targa Resources worth $12,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $42.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.04. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566,798 shares in the company, valued at $21,254,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,221 shares of company stock worth $5,550,211. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.53.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

