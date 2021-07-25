California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Lincoln Electric worth $12,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,602,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,861,000 after buying an additional 169,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,534,000 after buying an additional 160,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,628,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $135.91 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

