Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.44.

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $332,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $8,686,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $920,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 38.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPB traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.57. 1,828,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,257. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $43.82 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.61.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.