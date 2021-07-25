Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will report earnings of $2.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Camping World posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 166,675 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $7,450,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 731,630 shares of company stock worth $33,795,654. 45.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,433,000 after acquiring an additional 486,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,972,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,124,000 after acquiring an additional 102,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after acquiring an additional 42,779 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,715,000 after acquiring an additional 324,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,313,000. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CWH opened at $38.88 on Friday. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

