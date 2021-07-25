Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 1,261,022 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 222.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,828,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261,022 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Invesco were worth $46,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,019,000 after purchasing an additional 70,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752,127 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at $67,920,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.54.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

