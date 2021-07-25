Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 135,819 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 135,819 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.14% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $49,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after buying an additional 35,941 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 17,321 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.93. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

