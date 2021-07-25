Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $52.75 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255,516 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of Fiserv worth $52,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after buying an additional 1,433,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,908,734,000 after buying an additional 276,068 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after buying an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,260,000 after buying an additional 203,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISV opened at $111.79 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.69.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

