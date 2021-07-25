Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 48.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,299,370 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,080,617 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $51,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS opened at $15.93 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price objective on shares of UBS Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

