Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,153 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in McKesson were worth $41,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.33.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,999 shares of company stock worth $2,784,193. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $202.63 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.