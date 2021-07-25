Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,322 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7,899.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,520 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after buying an additional 2,023,884 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,104,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after buying an additional 544,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

NYSE:RHI opened at $92.87 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $98.08. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.61.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

