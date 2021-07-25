Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ABB were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 186.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 145.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 2,344.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ABB shares. TheStreet raised ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.28 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays set a $36.78 price target on ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

