Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,008 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,588,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $77,005,000 after acquiring an additional 171,182 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 135.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 219,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 126,379 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 205.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 73,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,473 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $167,570,000 after acquiring an additional 313,574 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280,398 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 27,062 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HAL opened at $20.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 125.70 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAL. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

