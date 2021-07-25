Captrust Financial Advisors Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,348,000 after purchasing an additional 306,210 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 941,876 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,893 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,396,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $26.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

