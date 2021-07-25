Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 135 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 71.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 31,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $126.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.31. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $131.45.

