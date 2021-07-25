Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE CSL opened at $199.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $202.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.23%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.25.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

