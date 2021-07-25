CarMax, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.93.

NYSE:KMX opened at $134.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.14. CarMax has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $876,562.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,839 shares of company stock worth $34,354,393 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $145,181,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CarMax by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after buying an additional 599,915 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in CarMax by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after buying an additional 409,566 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,069,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,149,000 after buying an additional 334,396 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

