Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Position Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 485.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,680 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,188,000 after buying an additional 129,938 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,171,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,765,000 after acquiring an additional 101,807 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 752,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,696,000 after acquiring an additional 21,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.82.

CASY opened at $195.15 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.05 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

