Catalyst Biosciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,659 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,010% compared to the typical volume of 126 call options.

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $135.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.89% and a negative net margin of 1,233.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.31 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBIO. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,905,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 740.1% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.