Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.93. Cathay General Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 142,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,503. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

