CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stake Reduced by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.73. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $90.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.