Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.39. Celanese also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.500-$17.000 EPS.

CE stock opened at $152.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $92.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 40.26%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Celanese will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several research firms have commented on CE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.71.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.