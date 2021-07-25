ChainX Market Cap Reaches $29.35 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. ChainX has a market capitalization of $29.35 million and approximately $477,360.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $2.70 or 0.00007855 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ChainX has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00039108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00121241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00139161 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,305.19 or 0.99703193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.52 or 0.00861794 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 10,860,475 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

