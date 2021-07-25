Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Posts Earnings Results

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Chart Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$4.250 EPS.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $146.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.21.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.