Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $178.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.21.

GTLS opened at $146.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.83. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $167.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,044,000 after acquiring an additional 896,963 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,781,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,347,000 after purchasing an additional 42,240 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 37.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,786,000 after purchasing an additional 262,452 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 14.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,820,000 after purchasing an additional 101,337 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

