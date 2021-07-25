Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHK. Capital One Financial began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,788,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,749,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.79. 1,090,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.07.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.65%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

