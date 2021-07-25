Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $137.00 at Piper Sandler

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $126.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.58% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.52.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $98.86 on Friday. Chevron has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.78. The company has a market capitalization of $190.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

