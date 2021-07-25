Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,646.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,742.27.

CMG stock opened at $1,830.92 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,094.93 and a 1 year high of $1,833.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.05, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,464.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,800.87, for a total transaction of $18,766,866.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,193 shares of company stock valued at $47,753,438 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

