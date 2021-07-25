Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) PT Raised to C$15.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s current price.

CHP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.13.

CHP.UN stock opened at C$14.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 85.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$11.94 and a 1 year high of C$14.93.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

