Christian Beedgen Sells 28,000 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $584,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christian Beedgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Christian Beedgen sold 5,564 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $106,272.40.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Christian Beedgen sold 4,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $94,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $482,925.00.

Shares of SUMO opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

