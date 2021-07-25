CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.50.

CIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 price objective on CI Financial in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

TSE CIX traded down C$0.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 280,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.97. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$14.91 and a 12-month high of C$23.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$640.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.2392747 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

In related news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir purchased 35,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.80 per share, with a total value of C$763,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$763,000.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

