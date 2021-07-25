CIBC Raises Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to C$15.50

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MLLGF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $12.50 to $12.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLGF opened at $10.10 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.60.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

