Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,363 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,266,000 after buying an additional 101,451 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 31,495 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.1% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 214,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $953,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,173.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMAT. Roth Capital raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

