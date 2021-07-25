Citigroup Increases Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target to $31.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.34.

NYSE VLRS opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.94, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.83. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $23.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth about $192,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

