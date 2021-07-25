Clarity Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 22,977 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,695,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,885,000 after purchasing an additional 435,237 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,640,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,999,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,572,893. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

