Clarity Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.24. 1,939,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,850. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.96.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.